 ‘I Am Seeing Rishabh Pant There’: R Ashwin Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Attacking Knock vs England
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘I Am Seeing Rishabh Pant There’: R Ashwin Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Attacking Knock vs England

‘I Am Seeing Rishabh Pant There’: R Ashwin Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Attacking Knock vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin says he saw shades of Rishabh Pant in Yashasvi Jaiswal following the latter's aggressive innings against England in Hyderabad.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting in only his fifth Test, saying the youngster has not put a foot wrong in his 76-run knock against England and has taken to the five-day format "like a fish to water".

Jaiswal remained unbeaten after playing 70 balls, hitting nine boundaries and three sixes on the opening day of the first Test. Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (24), he shared 80 runs for the opening stand to take India to 119 for one in their first innings in reply to England's 246.

Shubman Gill was the other not out batter, on 14, with India trailing England by 127 runs at stumps.

"He (Jaiswal) had a great time in the IPL, had a wonderful start in first-class cricket. I am quite enjoying it. I am seeing Rishabh Pant there. His fearless cricket is serving him well," Ashwin said after the end of the opening say's play.

"Yashasvi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water," the senior spinner added.

"Because of the early moisture, there was enough speed" - R Ashwin

Electing to bat, England were 108 for three after 28 overs at lunch. But they lost the plot as the day progressed, with Ashwin (3/68) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/88) doing the bulk of the damage and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) and Axar Patel (2/33) chipping in.

"It was pretty interesting in the first session, maybe there was a bit of moisture. Because of the early moisture, there was enough speed. Then it slowed down. Not enough speed to carry through to the slips," Ashwin said.

"240 was a very very good competitive total. Thought 30-40 runs more than what we would have liked. Someone making a hundred tomorrow will put us in the driver's seat."

Read Also
ICC T20I Rankings: Axar Patel And Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge After Their Recent Outings
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Honours Zimbabwe With Spirit Of Cricket Award 2023; Watch Video To Know Why

ICC Honours Zimbabwe With Spirit Of Cricket Award 2023; Watch Video To Know Why

‘I Am Seeing Rishabh Pant There’: R Ashwin Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Attacking Knock vs England

‘I Am Seeing Rishabh Pant There’: R Ashwin Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Attacking Knock vs England

'Where Is Your Bazball?': Bharat Army Trolls England Over 3.20 Run Rate On Day 1 Of Hyderabad Test;...

'Where Is Your Bazball?': Bharat Army Trolls England Over 3.20 Run Rate On Day 1 Of Hyderabad Test;...

Lakshya Sen And Priyanshu Rajawat Eliminated Out Of Indonesia Masters' Singles Competition

Lakshya Sen And Priyanshu Rajawat Eliminated Out Of Indonesia Masters' Singles Competition

ICC Awards: Pat Cummins Named Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023, Usman Khawaja Takes Test Award

ICC Awards: Pat Cummins Named Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023, Usman Khawaja Takes Test Award