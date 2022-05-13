e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / 'I am personally shocked': Ex-India cricketer Madan Lal dismayed by Shreyas Iyer's revelations of owner's interference in KKR's team selection

IANS | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (left) and coach Brendon McCullum | Photo: Twitter
In a scathing attack on the Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO, cricket legend Madan Lal questioned the role of Venkatesh Mysore in team selection.

Answering to an open forum organised by Indian Sports Fans, Madan Lal expressed his dismay over KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's recent disclosure on his team's CEO.

"I am personally shocked and dismayed by Iyer's revelations. If that's true then what are coaches and support staff doing? It is the job of coaches and captains to decide the team and not the CEO," said Madan Lal.

"That's the reason why the team is performing so badly on the field. Something is fundamentally wrong within the team."

During the post-match presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Shreyas revealed that along with the coaches the KKR CEO Mysore is also involved in the team selection process.

"Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts," he had said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:27 PM IST