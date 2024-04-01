 'I Am Officially Josh Buttler': England Captain Changes His Name On April Fool's Day; Watch Video
England cricket team put out a video where Buttler describes how people always call him 'Josh' and not Jos.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has decided to change his name because people have been calling him by the wrong name for years.

From his MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) to a birthday card from his own mother, everyone seems to be referring to him as Josh.

Therefore, to "solve the problem once and for all" Buttler has decided to officially change his name to Josh.

Fans must note that this could be an April Fool's prank video posted by England and Buttler on Monday.

Buttler yet to light up IPL 2024

The 33-year-old is currently in India where he is plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Buttler hasn't hit form yet with scores of 11 in RR's first two matches of the season. He will be seen in action on April 1 when RR face Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Buttler's mind-boggling record vs MI

Buttler will be crucial for RR as he averages nearly 70 against MI in the IPL. He's amassed 485 runs in 8 games, including a hundred and 4 fifties against the five-time champions.

RR have won both their matches so far against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson and Co. will look to complete a hat-trick of wins against MI, who are yet to register their first point after defeats against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

