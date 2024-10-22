 'I Always Prefer...': Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu Reveals His Pick Between Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni; Video
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been two of India's biggest match-winners in the past decade.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
N.Chandrababu Naidu and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu has named his preferred choice between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as his favourite cricketer. During an appearance in Unstoppable with NBK, the 74-year-old revealed his answer as a short clip of the same went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli Spotted Attending Krishna Das Kirtan With Wife Anushka Sharma Hours After India Loses...
Kohli and Dhoni have been among two of India's biggest match-winners for Team India across formats in the past decade. Kohli has been responsible for turning India's fortunes around in the Test arena, lifting them from No.7 to No.1 during his seven years as captain. Dhoni, meanwhile, is the only captain to win three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, and The Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, here is the video of Naidu revealing his pick:

Virat Kohli close to making a big score after crafting a pristine 70 in the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru:

While Dhoni called time on his international career in 2020, Kohli continues to play and create new records. The latter was looking on song during his innings of 70 against New Zealand in the first of the three Tests at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, he perished in the last ball of day three, leaving fans and the Indian dressing room distraught.

Amid his knock of 70, Kohli also became the fourth Indian to cross 9000 Test runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

