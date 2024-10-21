Virat Kohli Spotted Attending Krishna Das Kirtan With Wife Anushka Sharma Hours After India Loses 1st Test To New Zealand; Video

Image: X

Team India began their test series against New Zealand with 7 wicket loss at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The action now shifts to Pune where the home team will look to even the series. Ahead of the second test, Virat Kohli took some time off to spend time with family. Kohli was spotted with wife Anushka Sharma attending Krishna Das Kirtan.

Krishna Das is known for blending Indian devotional music with contemporary rhythms. Earlier in July, the power couple had attended a similar event in London after Kohli had taken a break from international cricket following India's T20 World Cup title victory in June.

Pictures and videos of the couple at the event havegone viral on social media. Anushka can be seen dressed in a stylish white co-ord set, while Virat was seen in a casual green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Team India prepare to conquer Kiwis in Pune

Team India were flying after crushing win over Bangladesh in the test series recently. However the high flyers were brought were grounded by the kiwis at Chinnaswamy with 8 wicket win.

The start of the downfall began with Rohit Sharma opted to bat first under overcast condition. Team India were folded for their lowest-ever score at home, just 46 runs.

After New Zealand piled runs in their first innings courtesy of Rachin Ravindra's century, India staged a great comeback in their second innings. In the second innings on Day 3 Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan stitched partnership of 136 runs. However Kohli was dismissed on the final ball of the day for 70. En route, he became the fourth India batter to amass 9000 runs in Test cricket.

Sarfaraz, went on to score 150, and forged a 178-run stand alongside Rishabh Pant to help India overcome the 356-run deficit and post a lead with a 462-run total.

New Zealand, complete their run chase of 107 runs courtesy of an unbeaten 75-run stand between Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) ll within the opening session on Day 5.