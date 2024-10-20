‘Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma’: Netizens Recall Virat Kohli’s Era After Team India’s 3rd Home Test Loss In 1.5 Years

With Team India falling to their third Test loss at home in under two years, fans have come down hard on Rohit Sharma. The eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was India's third Test defeat at home since March 2023, having dropped one to Australia in Indore and England in Hyderabad earlier. With Virat Kohli losing only two home Tests in his seven years as captain, fans have recalled his era.
Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, lost only two home Tests, coming against Australia in 2017 and against England in 2021. The 35-year-old is also one of the few captains in history to never lose a series at home. He stepped down after the South Africa tour in 2021 with 68 wins in 40 Tests.
Meanwhile, Rohit's captaincy in Bengaluru came under criticism, beginning with opting to bat under overcast conditions. Secondly, the team selection also invited criticism as India played three spinners instead of an extra pacer. The home side suffered two batting collapses, notably being skittled for 46 on day two of the Test. Although India staged an admirable fightback in their second dig, they again collapsed to lose seven wickets for 54 runs.
It left New Zealand with a 107-run target and they did it fairly comfortably for their first Test win on Indian soil after 36 years.
Below is how the netizens have reacted to India's eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru:
The second Test begins on October 24 in Pune.