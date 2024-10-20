 ‘Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma’: Netizens Recall Virat Kohli’s Era After Team India’s 3rd Home Test Loss In 1.5 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma’: Netizens Recall Virat Kohli’s Era After Team India’s 3rd Home Test Loss In 1.5 Years

‘Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma’: Netizens Recall Virat Kohli’s Era After Team India’s 3rd Home Test Loss In 1.5 Years

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the series at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India falling to their third Test loss at home in under two years, fans have come down hard on Rohit Sharma. The eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was India's third Test defeat at home since March 2023, having dropped one to Australia in Indore and England in Hyderabad earlier. With Virat Kohli losing only two home Tests in his seven years as captain, fans have recalled his era.

Read Also
Video: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Involved In Heated Conversation With Umpires Over Bad Light On Day...
article-image

Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, lost only two home Tests, coming against Australia in 2017 and against England in 2021. The 35-year-old is also one of the few captains in history to never lose a series at home. He stepped down after the South Africa tour in 2021 with 68 wins in 40 Tests.

Meanwhile, Rohit's captaincy in Bengaluru came under criticism, beginning with opting to bat under overcast conditions. Secondly, the team selection also invited criticism as India played three spinners instead of an extra pacer. The home side suffered two batting collapses, notably being skittled for 46 on day two of the Test. Although India staged an admirable fightback in their second dig, they again collapsed to lose seven wickets for 54 runs.

It left New Zealand with a 107-run target and they did it fairly comfortably for their first Test win on Indian soil after 36 years.

FPJ Shorts
'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
'Rahul Gandhi Always Carries Constitution But Doesn't Follow It,' Says JDU's Khalid Anwar
Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab
Aditya Roy Kapur Shares 3 Qualities He Finds Desirable In Women After Breakup With Ananya Panday: 'Being Passionate About...'
Aditya Roy Kapur Shares 3 Qualities He Finds Desirable In Women After Breakup With Ananya Panday: 'Being Passionate About...'
Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi Lived In Huts
Swati Maliwal: Kejriwal Lived Lavishly With Accessories Worth Crores When Poor Residents In Delhi Lived In Huts

Below is how the netizens have reacted to India's eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru:

The second Test begins on October 24 in Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma’: Netizens Recall Virat Kohli’s Era After Team India’s 3rd...

‘Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma’: Netizens Recall Virat Kohli’s Era After Team India’s 3rd...

'Yaha Koi Talwaar Nahi Chalegi': Harsha Bhogle Assures Rohit Sharma At Presentation After India Lose...

'Yaha Koi Talwaar Nahi Chalegi': Harsha Bhogle Assures Rohit Sharma At Presentation After India Lose...

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Maintain Top Spot, New Zealand Rise To 4th After...

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Maintain Top Spot, New Zealand Rise To 4th After...

'Coach Was Not Ready For This': Neeraj Chopra Pulls Hilarious 'Give Me My Money' Prank On Klaus...

'Coach Was Not Ready For This': Neeraj Chopra Pulls Hilarious 'Give Me My Money' Prank On Klaus...

IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand Beat India By 8 Wickets, End Winless Run On Indian Soil After 36...

IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand Beat India By 8 Wickets, End Winless Run On Indian Soil After 36...