‘Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma’: Netizens Recall Virat Kohli’s Era After Team India’s 3rd Home Test Loss In 1.5 Years

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India falling to their third Test loss at home in under two years, fans have come down hard on Rohit Sharma. The eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was India's third Test defeat at home since March 2023, having dropped one to Australia in Indore and England in Hyderabad earlier. With Virat Kohli losing only two home Tests in his seven years as captain, fans have recalled his era.

Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, lost only two home Tests, coming against Australia in 2017 and against England in 2021. The 35-year-old is also one of the few captains in history to never lose a series at home. He stepped down after the South Africa tour in 2021 with 68 wins in 40 Tests.

Meanwhile, Rohit's captaincy in Bengaluru came under criticism, beginning with opting to bat under overcast conditions. Secondly, the team selection also invited criticism as India played three spinners instead of an extra pacer. The home side suffered two batting collapses, notably being skittled for 46 on day two of the Test. Although India staged an admirable fightback in their second dig, they again collapsed to lose seven wickets for 54 runs.

It left New Zealand with a 107-run target and they did it fairly comfortably for their first Test win on Indian soil after 36 years.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to India's eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru:

Test Matches Lost at Home



Virat Kohli 👑: 2 (in 8 Years)

Rohit Sharma 🤡: 3 (in 2 Years)



Meanwhile Rohit played with Bowlers like Bumrah and Siraj.



Virat Kohli used to clean sweep SENA country with Ishant and Umesh Yadav.



ROHIT SHARMA THE CLUELESS CAPTAIN FOR YOU 🤡 — ᴀɴᴜᴊ ᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ ᴛʜᴀᴋᴜʀ (@MaiAnujHoon) October 20, 2024

Rohit Sharma costed us this Test match.



Made wrong Decision at Toss.

Choosed wrong team.

Bad bowling changes in both innings.

Let the game flow in innings when southee was batting.



Still his PR will compare him with Kohli🤡 — Suyash Gupta (@SuyashG84862361) October 20, 2024

When Last time, NZ Won Test in India



- Virat Kohli was 24 days Old

- Rohit Sharma's age is Just 1 Year

- Gautam Gambhir was 7 years Old

- Sachin Tendulkar yet to make his Debut

- Jasprit Bumrah Wasn't Born



CLUELESS CAPTAIN ROHIT — Pawan Kumar (@Pawan_Kumar1994) October 20, 2024

Indian Captains Losing Most Home Tests



9 - MAK Pataudi

4 - M Azharuddin

4 - Kapil Dev

3 - Rohit Sharma*

3 - Bishan Bedi

3 - MS Dhoni

3 - Sourav Ganguly

3 - Sachin Tendulkar



(Virat Kohli Lost Just 2 Tests in 31 matches)#INDvsNZ — The Hakikat (@the_hakikat24) October 20, 2024

India in tests after this tweet:



Lost 5th test vs England after 2-1 lead

Lost home test vs ENG,NZ,AUS



Rohit sharma must announce a public apology



CLUELESS CAPTAIN ROHIT — Senx Kohli (@SenxKohli) October 20, 2024

Virat Kohli was the best captain in India's Test history, and this PR made so-called selfless fat brat can never match his legacy in Test Cricket.#INDvsNZ #RohitSharma #ViratKohli https://t.co/gX554EnFx0 — Cricket Freak 🏏 (@Cric_Freak01) October 20, 2024

Virat Kohli just lost 2 test matches as captain at home in his entire career while Rohit Sharma has already lost 3 test matches at home in his 18 months test captaincy career.#INDvNZ — Sai (@CharanVKAB) October 20, 2024

Clueless Captain Rohit Sharma era for y'all 👍 pic.twitter.com/JO6KdaQlQg — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 20, 2024

The second Test begins on October 24 in Pune.