Video: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Involved In Heated Conversation With Umpires Over Bad Light On Day 4 Of Bengaluru Test

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli chat with umpires. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were involved in a heated argument with the umpires as day four of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru was on the verge of close. With umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel indicating that the light was not fit to play, Kohli and Rohit were unhappy and had an animated chat.