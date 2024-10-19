 Video: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Involved In Heated Conversation With Umpires Over Bad Light On Day 4 Of Bengaluru Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Involved In Heated Conversation With Umpires Over Bad Light On Day 4 Of Bengaluru Test

Video: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Involved In Heated Conversation With Umpires Over Bad Light On Day 4 Of Bengaluru Test

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli involved in animated chat with umpires over bad light on day four of first Test against New Zealand.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli chat with umpires. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were involved in a heated argument with the umpires as day four of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru was on the verge of close. With umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel indicating that the light was not fit to play, Kohli and Rohit were unhappy and had an animated chat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Involved In Heated Conversation With Umpires Over Bad Light On Day...

Video: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Involved In Heated Conversation With Umpires Over Bad Light On Day...

Video: Rishabh Pant Misses Out On A Hundred For 7th Time, Falls For 99 In Bengaluru Test vs New...

Video: Rishabh Pant Misses Out On A Hundred For 7th Time, Falls For 99 In Bengaluru Test vs New...

WATCH: Glenn Phillips' Jaw Drops As Rishabh Pant Hits 107m Six To Send Ball Out Of Chinnaswamy...

WATCH: Glenn Phillips' Jaw Drops As Rishabh Pant Hits 107m Six To Send Ball Out Of Chinnaswamy...

'PCB Never Disappoints': Shan Masood, Pak Cricket Trolled Over Honour's Board Goof-Up At Multan...

'PCB Never Disappoints': Shan Masood, Pak Cricket Trolled Over Honour's Board Goof-Up At Multan...

Video: Rohit Sharma's Response To Fan's 'IPL Mein Kaunsa Team' At Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral

Video: Rohit Sharma's Response To Fan's 'IPL Mein Kaunsa Team' At Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral