'..Hurt Hota Hai': Video Of Prithvi Shaw Reacting To Trolls Surfaces Amid Missing Out On 2025 IPL Contract

Image: X

Prithvi Shaw's IPL career has come to a standstill after he went unsold during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah. The 25-year-old had set his base price of ₹75 lakhs and yet found no takers in the auction room. Not only has Shaw lost his form but has been dealing with injuries, fitness and disciplinary issues. Even fans has trolled the cricketer for these issues.

A video has surfaced online when the cricketer shared his thoughts on getting trolled. Speaking to Youtuber by the name of Focused India from his house, Shaw said, " Following me ok nice so if he is not following me then how will he troll that means he has eyes on me nice so I feel like that Trolling is not a good thing but it is not such a bad thing either, sometimes we all see trolls, whoever is a cricketer, whoever is a troll, yes no, I don't know about everyone else but I myself see all those trolls.

"I see anything, if memes are made on me, I see that, even if someone has posted something, I see it too, it hurts, it is not that I am not saying it, I laugh immediately too. "

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mohammad Kaif slams Prithvi Shaw after going unsold

For Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif slammed Prithvi Shaw after he went unsold during IPL 2025 auction. He revealed that the opener was given chances to find his form but he struggled to do while playing for them between 2018-2024.

Speaking on Jio cinema he said, "Delhi has backed Prithvi Shaw a lot. DC hoped he is a powerplay player and would hit 6 boundaries in one over. And he did that too. He hit Shivam Mavi for 6 fours in an over. He had a lot of potential and DC backed him to the hilt. We always thought that if Shaw manages to score, we will win. And we gave him a lot of chances."

He added, "Prithvi got a lot of chances and teams have now finally moved on, and it is a matter of embarrassment that he did not get a bid for ₹75 lakh. Maybe now, he finally goes back to basics. Someone like Sarfaraz Khan got into the national team by scoring lots and lots of runs."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prithvi Shaw's IPL career

Once regarded as one of Indian cricket’s brightest talents, Prithvi Shaw's downfall is a sad story of talent getting wasted. Shaw's IPL career too suffered following his loss of form.

Shaw’s IPL career began in IPL 2018 right after he led the India U19 team to the U19 World Cup title. He was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) team from IPL 2018 to 2024 and was even one of their retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. In the previous season, Shaw featured in 8 matches, scoring 198 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 163.64.