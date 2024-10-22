Obesity Becomes Prithvi Shaw's Enemy, Opener Dropped From Mumbai Ranji Team Due To 35% Body Fat

Image: X

Prithvi Shaw's cricketing career has dropped to an all-time low after been dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for next match against Tripura due to form and fitness issue. Akhil Herwadkar has been called up to the team. The youngster who was once dubbed the next big thing in Indian cricket has amassed 7 and 12 against Baroda and 1 and 39 not out against Maharashtra in two Ranji matches.

According to Indian express report the Mumbai selection committee had serious doubts over Shaw's fitness and that is the reason why he was kept out of the next Ranji Trophy encounter against Tripura. Shaw has been directed by selectors to follow a two-week fitness programme developed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) coaches

The report citing source states that Shaw's body fat percentage is 35%; hence, the team management has told the MCA that he needs extreme training before he can be considered for the squad. The selection panel believes that one game exclusion will be enough to teach him a lesson, as he has been missing practice sessions.

Prithvi Shaw's disciplinary issue

An MCA official revealed that while Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and Rahane hardly miss a practice/net session, Shaw has been skipping them left and right. Mumbai are already without several starters like Suryakumar Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, and Tanush Kotian (called for India A’s tour of Australia A).

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy performance so far

Mumbai have won one and lost one in the ongoing season. In their next game, the reigning champions will take on Tripura from October 26 to 29 at MBB stadium in Agartala.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan and Royston Dias