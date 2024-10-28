'Humse Positive Ummeed Rakhiye': Mohammad Rizwan Sends Message To Fans After Being Appointed Pakistan's White-Ball Skipper; Video

Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan's newly-appointed white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan has sent a message to his fans before departing for Australia ahead of the white-ball series. The 32-year-old has requested fans to keep a positive outlook and hopes to see the national team win consistently and lift trophies in the near future.

The PCB, on Sunday, announced Rizwan as the new white-ball captain, replacing Babar Azam in the role. The right-handed batter hasn't captained at the international level, but ushered Multan Sultans to the title win in the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

🗣️ @iMRizwanPak shares his thoughts on being appointed Pakistan's white-ball captain, expressing his commitment to fulfilling this responsibility and taking the team forward 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/SzroybEGKv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2024

Speaking in a video uploaded by the PCB on Monday, Rizwan urged fans to maintain a positive mindset when Pakistan are batting and bowling. He stated:

"Jab hum batting karein aap is baat pe na darein ki hum out na ho jaaye, out na ho jaaye. Humse positive ummeed rakhiye, boundary ka ummed rakhiye. Aise jab hamaari bowling ho, yeh na darein ki catch drop na ho jaaye, chaunka na ho jaaye. Aap positive sochiye ki yahan se yeh catch karega, yeh out karega. Jab hum koi event pe jaa rahe ho, toh yeh na darna ki hamaari kom haar jaaye. Aap humse positive ummeed rakhna, positive sochna. Hum apni or se poori jaan lagaayenge."

(When we are batting, please don't be afraid we will get out. Expect positive things from us, boundaries from us. When we bowl, don't fear we will drop catches or boundaries will flow. Keep expecting that catches will be taken. When we play any tournament, don't be afraid that we will lose. We promise you to give our everything.)

Pakistan squads for Australia and Zimbabwe tours:

Pakistan ODI SQUAD to face Australia: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan T20I SQUAD to face Australia: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Pakistan ODI SQUAD to face Zimbabwe: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

Pakistan T20I SQUAD to face Zimbabwe: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan