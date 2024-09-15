How Much Prize Money Neeraj Chopra Earned After Winning Silver at Diamond League 2024?

Image: X

Neeraj Chopra ended the athletics season by winning the silver medal at the Diamond League 2024 on Saturday. Chopra finished the season finale event with a throw of 87.86m just 1 centimeter short of eventual winner Anderson Peters of Granada. Following the conclusion of the vent, Let's have a look at the prize money Neeraj Chopra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The two time Olympic medalist pocketed a cool USD 12,000 ( ₹10 Lakhs) for his Silver Medal Performance at Diamond League 2024. TRhe vent also marked the end of the prestigious Diamond League series after 14 legs, as well as the end of the international athletics season.

The 26-year-old Indian athlete, who had won the Diamond League trophy in 2022 and finished second in 2023, secured his spot in the Brussels final after coming fourth in the overall Diamond League standings. He accumulated 14 points from consecutive second-place finishes in Doha and Lausanne.

Neeraj Chopra's performance in the 2024 season

Neeraj Chopra has struggled with fitness issues this season and plans to consult a doctor about a persistent groin injury that has hindered his performance and prevented him from reaching the 90-meter mark.

Chopra's best javelin throw of the season came in August in Lausanne, with a distance of 89.49 meters, marking the second-best throw of his career. His effort at Lausanne was four centimetres more than his silver-medal-winning attempt in Paris a fortnight before.

He had won the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in 2022 and 2023 and finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch in the winner-takes-all finale in Eugene, USA, last year.