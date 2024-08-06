Golden Boy With A Glittering Fortune: Neeraj Chopra's Net Worth Around ₹37,00,00,000; Check Out His Lifestyle, Car Collection, & More

The 26-year-old Indian javelin throw star Neeraj has had a meteoric rise to fame since winning gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. With his historic achievement on the field, not only made him a celebrated athelete but also a millionaire.
As per multiple reports, his estimated net worth as of July 2024, stands at USD 4.5 million which is around Rs 37.6 crore.
According to reports, the salary of this well-known Javelin athelete and match fees approximately amount to Rs 4 crore per year. Meanwhile, this is a substantial sum, as its constitutes only about 10 per cent of its wealth.
In addition, his other source of earnings comes from endoresement and rewards, added various reports.
Cash Rewards Post-Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra/Instagram |
After wining a gold medal at the Tokyo Olymbics in 2021, which was also a turning point in his career, marked him immense recognition and a flurry of cash rewards from various quarters.
Some of the notable contribution include:
- Haryana State Government: Rs 6 crore
- Indian Railways: Rs 3 crore
- Punjab Government: Rs 2 crore
- BYJU’s: Rs 2 crore
- BCCI: Rs 1 crore
- Chennai Super Kings: Rs 1 crore
Apart from this, the Haryana government also offered his a Grade I government job and the IndiGo Airline granted him a free travel for a year.
Brand Endorsements
Following the Tokyo Olympics triumph, his brand endoesement deals with several top brands also increased. According to multiple reports, some of his key partnership include:
- Under Armour: Signed a significant deal in 2023.
- Nike: Had a USD 50,000 contract since 2017, promoting their products both on and off the field.
- JSW Sports: Supported by the JSW Sports’ Excellence Program since 2015.
- Gatorade: Partnered since 2018, featuring in multiple ad campaigns.
- BYJU’s: Became a brand ambassador in 2021, leveraging his popularity to reach younger audiences.
Among this, other notable endorsements include Britannia, Omega, Procter & Gamble, Mobil India, Limca, TATA AIA Life Insurance, MuscleBlaze among others.
His Lifestyle
He resides in a three three-storeyed house in Khandra, near Panipat, Haryana with his joint family.
Car Collections
His fleet of vehicles include according to multiple reports include Mahindra XUV 700 which was gifted by Anand Mahindra, Ford Mustang GT, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Fortuner
Apart from this he also owns a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster and a Bajaj Pulsar 220F.