Golden Boy With A Glittering Fortune: Neeraj Chopra's Net Worth Around ₹37,00,00,000; Check Out His Lifestyle, Car Collection, & More

The 26-year-old Indian javelin throw star Neeraj has had a meteoric rise to fame since winning gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. With his historic achievement on the field, not only made him a celebrated athelete but also a millionaire.

As per multiple reports, his estimated net worth as of July 2024, stands at USD 4.5 million which is around Rs 37.6 crore.

According to reports, the salary of this well-known Javelin athelete and match fees approximately amount to Rs 4 crore per year. Meanwhile, this is a substantial sum, as its constitutes only about 10 per cent of its wealth.

In addition, his other source of earnings comes from endoresement and rewards, added various reports.

Cash Rewards Post-Tokyo Olympics

After wining a gold medal at the Tokyo Olymbics in 2021, which was also a turning point in his career, marked him immense recognition and a flurry of cash rewards from various quarters.

Some of the notable contribution include:

- Haryana State Government: Rs 6 crore

- Indian Railways: Rs 3 crore

- Punjab Government: Rs 2 crore

- BYJU’s: Rs 2 crore

- BCCI: Rs 1 crore

- Chennai Super Kings: Rs 1 crore

Apart from this, the Haryana government also offered his a Grade I government job and the IndiGo Airline granted him a free travel for a year.

Brand Endorsements

Following the Tokyo Olympics triumph, his brand endoesement deals with several top brands also increased. According to multiple reports, some of his key partnership include:

- Under Armour: Signed a significant deal in 2023.

- Nike: Had a USD 50,000 contract since 2017, promoting their products both on and off the field.

- JSW Sports: Supported by the JSW Sports’ Excellence Program since 2015.

Growing up, I didn’t even know Javelin Throw was a sport until I saw others playing it at a stadium my uncle took me to. It was then that I knew this was what I wanted to focus on. pic.twitter.com/vBUcTLjaOt — Britannia Industries Limited (@BritanniaIndLtd) July 17, 2024

- Gatorade: Partnered since 2018, featuring in multiple ad campaigns.

- BYJU’s: Became a brand ambassador in 2021, leveraging his popularity to reach younger audiences.

Children can use the power of their imagination to go on and make a mark in the world. Proud to be associated with @EvereadyIndia, whose Ultima batteries last 400% longer, giving every kid’s dreams the power they deserve! ⚡#Eveready #EvereadyUltimaBatteries #LongLastingPower pic.twitter.com/f3QcT5CLXz — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 16, 2024

Among this, other notable endorsements include Britannia, Omega, Procter & Gamble, Mobil India, Limca, TATA AIA Life Insurance, MuscleBlaze among others.

Har mushkil, har kathinaai, le jaati hai mujhe jeet ke aur bhi kareeb. 💪



My all-new #GalaxyZFold6 empowers me to fold every challenge and unfold my best.



Thank you to Samsung India for their unwavering support with the #IndiaCheersNeeraj campaign. Your encouragement means a… pic.twitter.com/2N4IaG8wpK — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 24, 2024

His Lifestyle

He resides in a three three-storeyed house in Khandra, near Panipat, Haryana with his joint family.

Car Collections

His fleet of vehicles include according to multiple reports include Mahindra XUV 700 which was gifted by Anand Mahindra, Ford Mustang GT, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Fortuner

Apart from this he also owns a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster and a Bajaj Pulsar 220F.