 '60-minute Webcam Show': French Pole Vaulter Offered $250K By Adult Entertainment Site After Embarrassing Moment In Paris 2024 Olympics
Anthony Ammirati had failed to qualify for the final of the event after finishing 12th in the standings.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Anthony Ammirati. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

An adult entertainment platform has reportedly approached French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati to show off his crotch on camera by offering him a staggering $250k in return. The development comes after Ammirati's viral attempt in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics when his crotch got caught at a crossbar as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

article-image

As per TMZ Sports, popular adult site CamSoda pitched the offer to the track and field star following the incident going viral on social media. CamSoda VP Daryn Parker saw the positive side of things and said, as quoted by TMZ Sports:

"If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt. As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

"It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress" - Anthony Ammirati

Meanwhile, Ammirati had expressed disappointment at not reaching the final and stated, as quoted by French Athletic Federation:

"It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted. The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the crowd. I was almost there."

He finished 12th in the standings.

