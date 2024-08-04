 Viral Video: French Pole Vaulter Misses Out On Final Spot In Paris 2024 Olympics As His Crotch Hits The Bar Before Falling
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: French Pole Vaulter Misses Out On Final Spot In Paris 2024 Olympics As His Crotch Hits The Bar Before Falling

Viral Video: French Pole Vaulter Misses Out On Final Spot In Paris 2024 Olympics As His Crotch Hits The Bar Before Falling

It was Anthony Ammirati's only event in the Paris 2024 Olympics as his score of 5.16 was not enough to lift him into the final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Anthony Ammirati. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

French pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati missed a spot in the final of the men's event of the Paris 2024 Olympics only by a whisker. However, the 21-year-old suffered an embarrassing moment during his performance on Saturday. The youngster became an unlikely sensation on social media after his crotch got caught at the crossbar as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Read Also
'No Seriousness, No Shame': Netizens Slam Priyanka Goswami As Reel Surfaces Of Her Enjoying AC After...
article-image

The incident occurred during his 3rd try as Ammirati was attempting to clear a height of 5.70 meters. However, the attempt went completely south as his crotch struck the bar before the youngster fell on the ground. The broadcasters were equally baffled at the scene and didn't know how to describe the same.

Having made four attempts, the French star had a score of 5.60 and finished 12th, which was not suffice to qualify for the final. It was also Ammirati's only event in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress" - Anthony Ammirati

Ammirati expressed disappointment at not reaching the final and stated, as quoted by French Athletic Federation:

"It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted. The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the crowd. I was almost there."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: French Pole Vaulter Misses Out On Final Spot In Paris 2024 Olympics As His Crotch Hits...

Viral Video: French Pole Vaulter Misses Out On Final Spot In Paris 2024 Olympics As His Crotch Hits...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9: Lakshya Sen Massively In Focus, Men's Hockey Team Faces Stiff...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9: Lakshya Sen Massively In Focus, Men's Hockey Team Faces Stiff...

'No Seriousness, No Shame': Netizens Slam Priyanka Goswami As Reel Surfaces Of Her Enjoying AC After...

'No Seriousness, No Shame': Netizens Slam Priyanka Goswami As Reel Surfaces Of Her Enjoying AC After...

SL vs IND: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Remaining 2 ODIs Due To Hamstring Injury

SL vs IND: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Remaining 2 ODIs Due To Hamstring Injury

VIDEO: Imane Khelif Breaks Down In Ring After Securing Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Gender Row

VIDEO: Imane Khelif Breaks Down In Ring After Securing Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Gender Row