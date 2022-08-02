How many Arshdeep Singh playing for India? Pacer's jerseys leave fans in tizzy during 2nd T20 against West Indies

Pacer Arshdeep Singh is becoming a reliable member of Team India, not only with the ball but when it comes to their kits.

After India vs West Indies 2nd T20 was hit by logistical drama at St Kitts on Monday, Arshdeep came to his teammates’ rescue.

With a few of the Indian players missing their jerseys, they were forced to wear the pacer's extra jerseys.

Viewers were taken by surprise when Arshdeep Singh came out to open with Rohit Sharma.

Fans quickly understood that it was Suryakumar Yadav wearing the youngster’s jersey.

Later, Avesh Khan too donned one of the extra jerseys of the left-arm pacer.

Obed McCoy wreaks havoc

Meanwhile, left-arm paceman Obed McCoy decimated a star-studded Indian batting line-up with sensational career-best figures of 6-17 as the West Indies equalised the five-match series with a five-wicket victory in the second T20I.

McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India, after being put into bat, were bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs on Monday.

The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas' unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team's favour. He hit a six and a four off Avesh Khan.