'How Can You Blind Slog Every Ball': Fans Slam Virat Kohli For His Cheap Dismissal In IND vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Semifinal

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli poor form in T20 World Cup 2024 continues as he has been dismissed cheaply in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal against England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

After putting to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were looking to provide a good start to Team India in the first innings. On the second ball of the third over, Kohli flicked his bat over the mid-wicket and went soaring over the ropes off Reece Topley delivery.

However, Topley had the last laugh as he dismissed Kohli for 9 on the fifth ball of the third over to give England the first breakthrough. Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion with disappointment on his face as he couldn't deliver his best in an all-important semifinal against the defending champions.

As soon as Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply, Indian cricket fans took their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) and slammed him for being too aggressive and blind slogging on every ball, while others trolled him for his poor run of form in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Here's how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's cheap dismissal

He was trying to be too aggressive — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) June 27, 2024

Why does he choose blind slogging 😭 — sujay anand (@imsujayanand) June 27, 2024

What is this approach 😢 — SANATAN (@Eternaldharma_) June 27, 2024

HE WAS JUST TRYING TO HIT HARD 💔 — Dard_e_Dil🕊 (@dard_aai_dil) June 27, 2024

What is he doing blind slogging like Rohit Sharma how can u blind slog every ball you are better than this just can’t understand totally miserable innings .. — Kohlify_18 (@18_kohlify) June 27, 2024

Rohit Sharma vadapav selfless intent thing has des troyed his form and techniques 💔 — Cheems Bond 𝕏 (Parody) (@Cheems_Bond_007) June 27, 2024

It seems that pressure has been put on Virat Kohli to play fast, Virat Kohli has always been best at three and he is being forced to open.... — Satish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@SATISHMISH78) June 27, 2024

This isn’t the Kohli we know, before we used to feel calm and confident when he used to bat now he gives heart attack every ball & once again got out while slogging. — Prantik (@Pran__07) June 27, 2024