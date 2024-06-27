 'How Can You Blind Slog Every Ball': Fans Slam Virat Kohli For His Cheap Dismissal In IND vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Semifinal
With his cheap dismissal in the semifinal against England, Virat Kohli's poor run of form continues in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli poor form in T20 World Cup 2024 continues as he has been dismissed cheaply in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal against England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

After putting to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were looking to provide a good start to Team India in the first innings. On the second ball of the third over, Kohli flicked his bat over the mid-wicket and went soaring over the ropes off Reece Topley delivery.

However, Topley had the last laugh as he dismissed Kohli for 9 on the fifth ball of the third over to give England the first breakthrough. Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion with disappointment on his face as he couldn't deliver his best in an all-important semifinal against the defending champions.

As soon as Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply, Indian cricket fans took their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) and slammed him for being too aggressive and blind slogging on every ball, while others trolled him for his poor run of form in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Here's how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's cheap dismissal

