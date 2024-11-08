‘How Can This Be Given Out’: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fumes Over Ankit Bawne's Controversial Dismissal During Maharashtra vs Services Ranji Match

Image: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Instagram/X

Ruturaj Gaikwad who is currently touring Australia as the skipper of India A team has expressed shock over Maharashtra teammate and stand in skipper Ankit Bawne's dismissal during the Ranji Trophy match against Services. Gaikwad questioned the umpires and opposition regarding the dismissal.

Taking to Instagram, Gaikwad shared the video of the dismissal and wrote,“How can this be given out in a live game? Shame to even appeal for a catch. Absolutely pathetic,”.

Image: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Instagram

Ankit Bawne's controversial dismissal

With Maharashtra reduced to 63 for three, stand-in skipper Ankit waged a lone battle and played a 73-run knock. Bawane was dismissed by left-arm spinner Amit Kumar caught by SG Rohilla at second slip. However, replays showed that the ball appeared to have bounced to the fielder after taking the edge of Bawane’s bat.

While the wicket-keeper and the slip fielders celebrated the wicket, Bawane stood pointing at the bumped ball at the crease. On-field umpires Nikhil Menon and P Jayapal consulted match referee Amit Sharma before giving Bawane out caught.

The commentator on-air also pointed out the fact. He said, “I think it fell short at first glance. The ball has lobbed earlier and then it has gone into the hands of the second slip. They are claiming the catch and the umpire has given it out" .Services spinner Kumar later went onto complete a seven-wicket haul as Services secured a 110-run first-innings lead over Maharashtra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance in Australia

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently involved in the second match of their series at the MCG. Before heading heading to Australia, Gaikwad scored a century in his previous match for Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy . However the opener is having a tough spell with the bat down under, scoring only 9 runs in three innings so far.

IndiA have lost the first unofficial match to Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland. They will try and bounce back to level the series by winning this match.