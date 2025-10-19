Racehorse Trainer Sadakshara Padmanabhan Passes Away

Sadakshara Padmanabhan. |

Sadakshara ‘Paddy’ Padmanabhan, one of India’s most accomplished and intellectually gifted racehorse trainers, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday at the age of 71 after a brave battle with illness. A self-made man admired for his integrity and fierce determination, Paddy rose from humble beginnings to become one of only three trainers in India to saddle over 100 Classic winners — alongside legends Rashid Byramji and Aris David.

Despite facing recurring health challenges in the last decade, he continued to produce winners with trademark precision, amassing more than 1,000 career victories, including nearly 200 in Graded company. True to his philosophy, he always chased glory in Classics rather than routine handicaps.

His greatest masterpiece was Desert God — the highest stakes earner in Indian racing history — a horse he bred, owned, and trained. Paddy also won the Indian Derby thrice with In The Spotlight, Hall of Famer, and Desert God, while nurturing champions like Becket, Borsalino, and Sir Cecil. Even in the most recent Bangalore Summer Season, he sent out eight winners and a Derby-placed runner, proving his genius remained undiminished.

Beyond training, he excelled as a breeder, owner, and bloodstock agent, importing influential stallions like Royal Kingdom. Globally respected, he often shared ideas with legends like Sir Henry Cecil, while international jockeys such as Frankie Dettori and David Allan proudly sported his silks.

A fearless voice against injustice, Paddy defended his honour in court when wronged, and won. He is survived by his steadfast wife, Sharmila.

Indian racing has lost its last great all-rounder, but his legacy will run forever.