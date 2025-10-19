 Racehorse Trainer Sadakshara Padmanabhan Passes Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRacehorse Trainer Sadakshara Padmanabhan Passes Away

Racehorse Trainer Sadakshara Padmanabhan Passes Away

Sadakshara ‘Paddy’ Padmanabhan, one of India’s most accomplished and intellectually gifted racehorse trainers, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday at the age of 71 after a brave battle with illness.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Sadakshara Padmanabhan. |

Sadakshara ‘Paddy’ Padmanabhan, one of India’s most accomplished and intellectually gifted racehorse trainers, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday at the age of 71 after a brave battle with illness. A self-made man admired for his integrity and fierce determination, Paddy rose from humble beginnings to become one of only three trainers in India to saddle over 100 Classic winners — alongside legends Rashid Byramji and Aris David.

Despite facing recurring health challenges in the last decade, he continued to produce winners with trademark precision, amassing more than 1,000 career victories, including nearly 200 in Graded company. True to his philosophy, he always chased glory in Classics rather than routine handicaps.

His greatest masterpiece was Desert God — the highest stakes earner in Indian racing history — a horse he bred, owned, and trained. Paddy also won the Indian Derby thrice with In The Spotlight, Hall of Famer, and Desert God, while nurturing champions like Becket, Borsalino, and Sir Cecil. Even in the most recent Bangalore Summer Season, he sent out eight winners and a Derby-placed runner, proving his genius remained undiminished.

Beyond training, he excelled as a breeder, owner, and bloodstock agent, importing influential stallions like Royal Kingdom. Globally respected, he often shared ideas with legends like Sir Henry Cecil, while international jockeys such as Frankie Dettori and David Allan proudly sported his silks.

FPJ Shorts
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro

A fearless voice against injustice, Paddy defended his honour in court when wronged, and won. He is survived by his steadfast wife, Sharmila.

Indian racing has lost its last great all-rounder, but his legacy will run forever.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pride's Prince Clinches Enigma Trophy

Pride's Prince Clinches Enigma Trophy

Tensions Flare! Harshit Rana Nearly Clashes With Josh Philippe During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth;...

Tensions Flare! Harshit Rana Nearly Clashes With Josh Philippe During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth;...

Video: Gautam Gambhir Seemingly Annoyed With Shreyas Iyer's Dismissal In IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Video: Gautam Gambhir Seemingly Annoyed With Shreyas Iyer's Dismissal In IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Racehorse Trainer Sadakshara Padmanabhan Passes Away

Racehorse Trainer Sadakshara Padmanabhan Passes Away

Best Crowd Catch Of The Year? Fan Takes Stunning Catch Off A Mitchell Marsh Six During IND Vs AUS...

Best Crowd Catch Of The Year? Fan Takes Stunning Catch Off A Mitchell Marsh Six During IND Vs AUS...