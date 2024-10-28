'How Can Pakistan Cricket Lose Gary Kirsten With His Resumè In Coaching?': Kevin Pietersen Blasts PCB

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday expressed his shock at Gary Kirsten's departure as Pakistan's white-ball coach after just 6 months in charge of the teams.

Kirsten resigned with immediate effect after he was not involved when the PCB announced Pakistan squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours and appointed Muhammad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain.

This happened after the PCB stripped the coaches of their selection powers in the team.

Speaking on the recent controversy in Pakistan cricket, Pietersen took to social media to highlight Kirsten's past record as a coach and the respect he commands in the sport.

The 56-year-old South African's biggest achievement came in 2011 when he won the ODI World Cup as Team India coach with MS Dhoni as the captain.

"How can Pakistan Cricket lose Gary Kirsten’s with his resumè in coaching? One step forward the last few weeks and two steps back today!

"Stop doing it to yourselves. Too much talent to keep doing this kind of stuff!" KP tweeted on X.

Jason Gillespie will take over Kirsten's job but has made it clear that he will coach only for the white-ball tour of Australia which starts November 4 and is not interested in a permanent role.