Horse racing: Zuccarelli best for AC Ardeshir Trophy

Representational picture |

Mumbai: Zuccarelli, the property of KN Dhunjibhoy and ZK Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, DR Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mukul Sonawala & AS Narielwala's has been predominantly good in long distance, but making his fourth attempt in over eight furlongs has also been good, this gives the reason for this gelding to an edge over the others for the AC Ardeshir Trophy, the first graded (III) race at the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Sunday.

Coming from the champion trainer Pesi Shroff's stable has had 13 assignments of which he has won seven and never failed to make it to the board in the rest. And with P Trevor astride this champion Zuccarelli, bred at the Nanoli should be the best.

In this four-horse contest, Northern Lights and Flying Visit should be the other main contenders.

Selections

1. The A. Hoyt Plate (1400m): 1. Speculator (4), 2. Verdandi (8), 3. Periwinkle (7)

2. The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Superlative (5), 2. Spring Grove (7), 3. Queen O'War (8)

3. The Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (1800m): 1. Chamonix (5), 2. Great Guns (6), 3. Kamaria (7)

4. The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Lord And Master (3), 2. Magileto (4), 3. Esperanza (2)

5. The Director General of Police Trophy (1800m): 1. Galloping Glory (14), 2. Dragonlord (4), 3. Phenom (5)

6. The A. C. Ardeshir Trophy (Gr.3) (1600m): 1. Zuccarelli (1), 2. Northern Lights (3), 3. Flying Visit (4)

7. The Ibrahim A. Rahimtoola Trophy (1200m): 1. Campaign (3), 2. Trinket (6), 3. Silver Bells (1)

8. The V. R. Menon Plate (1000m): 1. Nord (5) 2. Princess of Naples (3), 3. Sonisha (14)

First Race: 1.30pm

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

First treble: 5, 6 & 7

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Tanala: All races

Read Also Horse racing: New Dimension wins Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million