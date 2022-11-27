Horse racing: New Dimension wins Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million

Representational picture |

Mumbai: New Dimension obliged with much to spare winning the Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million, on the special day of the Mumbai meeting held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

Hitting the front in 600-meter marker, the filly was anchored by jockey Surraj Narredu well ahead of Portofino Bay by over a length to claim her first win on debut. However, New Dimension was well behind the record time of 0:56.91 set by Iron Age in the year 2019 finishing with a time of 0:59.314.

New Dimension’s trainer Mallesh Narredu claimed his first win on a day when only two tote favourites obliged in a card for seven races.

Results

1. The Captain G Hall Trophy (1200m): 1. Flashing Famous, 2. Dragonlord, 3. Champagne Smile

2. The D W Reid Plate (1000m): 1. Dragoness, 2. Dilbar, 3. Hela

3. The G A Trophy (1400m): 1. Kimiko, 2. Hagibis, 3. Finch

4. The A Campbell Trophy (1400m): 1. Son Of A Gun, 2. Supernatural, 3. Mojito

5. The Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million (1000m): 1. New Dimension, 2. Portofino Bay, 3. Irish Gold

6. The Bejan Bharucha Plate (1600m): 1. Twelfth Earl, 2. Willy Wonkaa, 3. Mysterious Girl

7. The M D Petit Plate (1200m): 1. Dalasan, 2. Ame, 3. Periwinkle