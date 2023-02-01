'Hopefully u no what to do with that machine': West Indies cricketer's response to Sanju Samson's bike post

Joshua George

Sanjum Samson who recently injured his knee drung the first T20 against Sri Lanka o January 3 was later ruled out of the T20 series against New Zealand. He has not played a competitive match since then. Recently, Samson posted a photo of himself with a bike on Instagram. West Indies star batter Shimron Hetmyer, who is Samson's teammate at Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals, was involved in a banter regarding the photo.

"Not a bad look for u @imsanjusamson … hopefully u no what to do with that machine," Hetmyer commented on the photo.

"@shetmyer hahaha Hettie…yeah and I know what to do with you next time we meet!!" Samson replied.

Rahul Dravid coach of teh national teama also cited the examples of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and KS Bharat from the current crop of players who fall in the category of true 'wicket-keeper batters'.

"We always looking for a wicketkeeper-batsman, there is no question about it. I think since there has been MS Dhoni, in white-ball cricket, the days of specialist wicketkeepers are gone unfortunately. We are lucky and we are fortunate that all of the guys who are in contention, even in this team you know whether it's Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat are both good batsmen and have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bharat hasn't played but Ishan has obviously done well as a batsman," Dravid said in response to a query from a reporter in the presser.

