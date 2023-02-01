e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Hopefully u no what to do with that machine': West Indies cricketer's response to Sanju Samson's bike post

'Hopefully u no what to do with that machine': West Indies cricketer's response to Sanju Samson's bike post

Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmeyer were involved in some friendly banter on twitter following a post by the Indian wicketkeeper next to his new bike

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Joshua George
Follow us on

Sanjum Samson who recently injured his knee drung the first T20 against Sri Lanka o January 3 was later ruled out of the T20 series against New Zealand. He has not played a competitive match since then. Recently, Samson posted a photo of himself with a bike on Instagram. West Indies star batter Shimron Hetmyer, who is Samson's teammate at Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals, was involved in a banter regarding the photo.

"Not a bad look for u @imsanjusamson … hopefully u no what to do with that machine," Hetmyer commented on the photo.

"@shetmyer hahaha Hettie…yeah and I know what to do with you next time we meet!!" Samson replied.

Rahul Dravid coach of teh national teama also cited the examples of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and KS Bharat from the current crop of players who fall in the category of true 'wicket-keeper batters'.

"We always looking for a wicketkeeper-batsman, there is no question about it. I think since there has been MS Dhoni, in white-ball cricket, the days of specialist wicketkeepers are gone unfortunately. We are lucky and we are fortunate that all of the guys who are in contention, even in this team you know whether it's Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat are both good batsmen and have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bharat hasn't played but Ishan has obviously done well as a batsman," Dravid said in response to a query from a reporter in the presser.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

On the cusp of retirement, Sania Mirza opens up on pregnancy and the challenge to remain competitive...

On the cusp of retirement, Sania Mirza opens up on pregnancy and the challenge to remain competitive...

Union Budget: 'Government must allocate a dedicated fund to tier 3 & tier 4 cities

Union Budget: 'Government must allocate a dedicated fund to tier 3 & tier 4 cities

'Hopefully u no what to do with that machine': West Indies cricketer's response to Sanju Samson's...

'Hopefully u no what to do with that machine': West Indies cricketer's response to Sanju Samson's...

CCI Snooker Classic 2023: Advani outclasses Lee to win CCI snooker crown

CCI Snooker Classic 2023: Advani outclasses Lee to win CCI snooker crown

Cricket Association of Nepal lifts suspension on Sandeep Lamichane; Attorney General challenges...

Cricket Association of Nepal lifts suspension on Sandeep Lamichane; Attorney General challenges...