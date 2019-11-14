Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu crashes out

Hong Kong: World champion P V Sindhu's poor run continued as she crashed out of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a second round defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungpha.
The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu lost 18-21, 21-11, 16-21 in a match that lasted for an hour and nine minutes.
Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarter-finals after he registered a win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men's singles match.
Srikanth defeated Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in the contest which lasted for 59 minutes. Earlier, Srikanth had avoided a first-round exit as he got a bye against World No.1 Kento Momota as the Japanese shuttler withdrew from the tournament.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)