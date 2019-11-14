Srikanth advances to Hong Kong Open quarters

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament after he registered a win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men's singles match.
Srikanth defeated Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in the contest which lasted for 59 minutes. Earlier, Srikanth got a bye against World No.1 Kento Momota as the Japanese shuttler withdrew from the tournament.
In another men's singles contest, H.S. Prannoy crashed out as he went down to World No. 6 Jonatan Christie in straight games. Prannoy suffered a 12-21, 19-21 defeat in the 38-minute contest.
Meanwhile, World Championship gold medallist P.V. Sindhu will face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a women's singles match later in the day while Parupalli Kashyap will take on Chou Tien-chen in a men's singles contest.
The Indian pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be up against the Japanese duo of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the mixed doubles category.
