 Hockey5s Men’s World Cup 2024: India Thrash Jamaica 13-0 In Final Pool B Match
Hockey5s Men’s World Cup 2024: India Thrash Jamaica 13-0 In Final Pool B Match

The victory against Jamaica has confirmed their berth in the Quarter-Finals of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, which are scheduled to be played on Jan 30.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
In their third and final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024, the Indian Men's Hockey Team showcased an extraordinary performance, securing a resounding 13-0 victory over Jamaica in Muscat, Oman, on Monday.

India initiated the onslaught right from the start, with Maninder Singh (2’, 2’) scoring two quick goals through precision shots. The early momentum continued as Uttam Singh (5’) and Manjeet (5) also contributed with one goal each, propelling India to a commanding 4-0 lead within the first six minutes of the game.

Despite establishing a substantial lead, India maintained relentless pressure on Jamaica's defense with persistent attacks. Pawan Rajbhar (9’) and Gurjot Singh (14’) capitalized on these opportunities, adding to India's goal tally, and the team entered the halftime break with an impressive 6-0 lead.

The second half mirrored the first, as India focused on ball possession and maintained an aggressive offensive strategy. This approach proved effective as Mohammed Raheel (16’, 27’), Mandeep Mor (23’, 27’), Manjeet (24’), and Maninder Singh (28’, 29’) collectively scored numerous goals, securing India's dominant 13-0 win.

Notably, the Indian team had defeated Switzerland before losing to Egypt in their opening two Pool B matches on Sunday. However, the victory against Jamaica has confirmed their berth in the Quarter-Finals of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, which are scheduled to be played on Jan 30.

