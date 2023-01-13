Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans wave torchlight creating stunning visuals at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

A confident and exciting Team India defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening game of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Rourkela. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India a well deserved victory in font of a packed house at the new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.
Before the start of the match, spectators were treated to a dazzling light show. The floodlights were turned off as fans waved their mobile flashlights and stadium strobe lights danced to beautiful sight inside the stadium.
India opened the scoring from their second penalty corner through Amit Rohidas. Courtesy of dangerous play inside the D from the Spanish. Harmanpreet’s drag flick was initially blocked but Amit Rohidas found the top-right corner with a brilliant hit to raise the decibel inside the stadium.
India doubled their lead in the 26th minute. A stunning run down the left flank from Hardik found the Spanish searching for answere as he passed it to Lalit at the left post . The ball took a deflection off the stick of Pau Cunill and went past the keeper.
India will next take on England on Sunday who blanked their British neighbours Wales 5-0.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)