FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: India make solid start to their campaign defeating Spain 2-0, play England on Sunday

A confident and exciting Team India defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening game of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Rourkela. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India a well deserved victory in font of a packed house at the new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

Currently ranked sixth in the world, the Olympic Bronze medalists dominated the game in every department against a lacklustre Spanish team.

The Indian team would be one of the medal contenders with the talented bunch led by Harmanpreet Singh emerging as a force to reckon with.

India opened the scoring from their second penalty corner through Amit Rohidas. Courtesy of dangerous play inside the D from the Spanish. Harmanpreet’s drag flick was initially blocked but Amit Rohidas found the top-right corner with a brilliant hit to raise the decibel inside the stadium.

India doubled their lead in the 26th minute. A stunning run down the left flank from Hardik found the Spanish searching for answere as he passed it to Lalit at the left post . The ball took a deflection off the stick of Pau Cunill and went past the keeper.

India will next take on England on Sunday who blanked their British neighbours Wales 5-0.