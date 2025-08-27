Hilarious! Wife Records Husband Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo's Photo Inside The Temple In The House; Video

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

A hilarious video went viral on social media where wife shows Cristiano Ronaldo's photo being inside the temple of their house while the idol remains in her hand. The wife can be heard saying ' There is some mental issue with my husband'.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the GOAT in modern-day football, is worshipped by millions of fans all around the world. He stands as the most followed person on the planet a testament not only to his footballing brilliance but also to his unmatched influence off the pitch. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stadiums in the world, Ronaldo has built an empire

Fans React to hilarious video featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano ROnaldo gets engaged

Recently the Portuguese icon was in news for his engagement with partner Cristiana Rodriguez. On August 12, 2025 the Al Nassr star finally popped the question to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez and put a ring on it, setting the internet on fire.

The couple have been together for nine years, after they met at a Gucci shop in Madrid where Rodríguez was working. He was playing at the Spanish club Real Madrid at the time. The Portugal and Al-Nassr player has five children in total, two of whom he shares with Rodríguez. Rodríguez has also helped to raise Ronaldo's other three children.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is looking to etch his name to the collection of RSL legends who have won three golden-boot awards. The Portuguese striker recently completed 100 goals for the club during the Saudi Super Cup final by scoring from the penalty spot. His effort went in vain as Al Ahli went on to clinch the title on penalties.