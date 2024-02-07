'He’s Going To Be Right To Play': Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting On Rishabh Pant's Availability For IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting offered an update on wicketkeeper-batter's availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, likely to place in the month of March.

Rishabh Pant missed the entirety of IPL 2023 after suffering from injuries following fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway on the 1st January 2023. The 25-year-old has been on the sidelines for over a year and is eyeing for a comeback to competitive through competitive cricket. Though Pant kept updating fans about his recovery process on his social media handles.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne after being appointed as Major Cricket League (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom's head coach, Ponting stated that Rishabh Pant is confident of making his return in IPL 2024, adding that it is unsure whether he will do wicketkeeping duties this time.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet. You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well." Delhi Capitals coach said.

"But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year," Ponting said.

Rishabh Pant marked his presence with Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals management at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. He was helping the DC by raising paddle to bid for their targeted players. Pant made his first public appearance after car crash when visited Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer for Delhi Capitals during the match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

'We'll keep our fingers crossed': Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is hoping for Rishabh Pant's return to action for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of IPL as the team missed the dearly in the last season of the tournament. He also expects Pant to be adamant to fulfil role as wicketkeeper-batter with the team on his comeback.

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed. He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year."

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner took over the leadership duties for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. However, DC had a forgettable campaign as suffered consecutive defeats in initial five matches of the tournament. They finished on the ninth spot with five wins and nine losses, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs.