'He's A Daddy Now': Ravi Shastri Cracks Cheeky Joke As Ball Hits Sarfaraz Khan's Genitals During IND vs NZ Pune Test

Sarfaraz Khan always provides entertainment on the field and Thursday was no different even though he unintentionally became the butt of all jokes after the ball hit his private parts while fielding at short leg on Day 1 of the Pune Test between India and New Zealand.

The blow prompted commentators Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Shastri to have some fun at Khan's expense. "Sarfaraz won’t like where the ball hit him," DK said while sympathising with the cricketer.

But Shastri, known for his unfiltered comments on air, reminded the viewers that Khan just had his first baby a few days ago so he should be fine even with a blow down there.

"He’s a daddy now, so it’s fine," Shastri said as DK burst out in laughter.

Sarfaraz and his wife Romana Zahoor welcomed a baby boy on October 21, the news of which was shared by the 27-year-old cricketer himself through his Instagram story.

Sarfaraz's role in Will Young's wicket

Sarfaraz played a very important role in Will Young's dismissal in the first session when he convinced his captain Rohit Sharma to take the DRS against a caught-behind appeal even though wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wasn't sure if the batter edged the ball or not.

As it turned out, the replays showed that Young gloved the ball down the leg side which was caught by Pant after a little juggle. The ultra-edge spike sent Young on his way as India reduced New Zealand to 76 for 2 thanks to Sarfaraz's insistence which was even backed up by the veteran Virat Kohli.

Both players were the only ones who heard a sound as the ball went past Young's glove. He departed for 18 as the decision was overturned by the TV umpire.

New Zealand bowled out for 259 after Sundar's heroics

The first day saw a see-saw battle between bat and ball as New Zealand managed 259 from 79.1 overs after being asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma. Washington Sundar was the star for India with the ball, picking up a career-best 7 for 59 while Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 3 to overtake Nathan Lyon on the list of most wickets in Test cricket.

India lost Rohit for a duck late in the day before closing play at 16 for 1 with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten at the crease.