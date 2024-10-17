 'Bho***** Dikhai Nai De Raha?': Furious Rohit Sharma Screams At Sarfaraz Khan During Bengaluru Test; WATCH
Captain Rohit Sharma, not happy with the proceedings, was seen shouting at Sarfaraz Khan in anger after the he failed to notice that the spinner was coming into bowl and he had to field close to the batter.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Things are not going according to script for India in the ongoing Bengaluru Test against New Zealand and the frustration is starting to creep into the home team players as they continue to look for wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rohit hurled a few expletives to scold Sarfaraz, who is very close to the skipper as both hail from Mumbai. Rohit is known for his hilarious comments caught on the stump microphone but this time it wasn't funny at all as India have been pushed on the backfoot very early by the Kiwis.

India bowled out for 46 in Bengaluru

New Zealand bowled out India for their lowest Test score on home soil, 46, and then took the lead within a session to gain the upper hand in the match.

Barring Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), none of the other Indian batters managed to score in double digits with five failing to even open their accounts.

Matt Henry finished with 5 wickets while William O'Rourke took 4 and Tim Southee grabbed one after Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first under overcast conditions which made batting a nightmare on a bouncy Bengaluru pitch.

Conway leads strong NZ reply

Devon Conway then led a strong New Zealand response to take the Blackcaps past the Indian score within a session. He missed out on a hundred by 9 runs, falling to Ravichandran Ashwin for 91, after New Zealand crossed the 150-run mark in the 40th over. Kuldeep Yadav got rid of Tom Latham while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Will Young before Conway's wicket.

