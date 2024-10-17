 Is 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test Horror-Show; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIs 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test Horror-Show; VIDEO

Is 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test Horror-Show; VIDEO

Cricket Australia's Instagram account posted the video highlights of India's 36-all out from the Adelaide Test in 2021, after the hosts got bowled out for 46 against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

The Australian cricket social media team took a sly dig at India after their horrendous performance with the bat in the ongoing Bengaluru Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

Cricket Australia's official Instagram account posted the video highlights of India's 36-all out from the Adelaide Test in 2021, which remains the fifth lowest total in the format's history.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: 'From 36 To 46, What An Upgrade' Fans Roast Team India For Registering...
article-image

This was posted right after India got bowled out for 46 against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Opting to bat first, Indian batters struggled against the Kiwi pace trio of Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, who shared all the 10 wickets between them.

Henry bagged a five-for to complete 100 Test wickets while O'Rourke picked 4 and Southee bagged one to bundle out India for their lowest score in a home Test.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Several CRPF Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Pakherpora, Budgam; Visuals Surface
J&K: Several CRPF Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Pakherpora, Budgam; Visuals Surface
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31

India lost their top-3 for just 10 runs, the third instance in a home Test against New Zealand.

NZ take the lead in Bengaluru

Tom Latham & Co. then gave a strong response to India's first innings score, managing to take the lead within a session to further dent Rohit Sharma's hopes of a comeback.

New Zealand reached 82 for 1 by tea on Day 2 with a lead of 36 runs over India. Devon Conway was not out on 61 with Will Young at the other end batting on 5. Latham was the only batter to be dismissed for 15 by Kuldeep Yadav before the final session.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test...

Is 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: 'From 36 To 46, What An Upgrade' Fans Roast Team India For Registering...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: 'From 36 To 46, What An Upgrade' Fans Roast Team India For Registering...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: New Zealand Take 36-Run Lead By Tea After India's 46-All Out...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: New Zealand Take 36-Run Lead By Tea After India's 46-All Out...

How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats

How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off...

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off...