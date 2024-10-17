Is 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test Horror-Show; VIDEO

The Australian cricket social media team took a sly dig at India after their horrendous performance with the bat in the ongoing Bengaluru Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

Cricket Australia's official Instagram account posted the video highlights of India's 36-all out from the Adelaide Test in 2021, which remains the fifth lowest total in the format's history.

This was posted right after India got bowled out for 46 against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Opting to bat first, Indian batters struggled against the Kiwi pace trio of Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, who shared all the 10 wickets between them.

Henry bagged a five-for to complete 100 Test wickets while O'Rourke picked 4 and Southee bagged one to bundle out India for their lowest score in a home Test.

India lost their top-3 for just 10 runs, the third instance in a home Test against New Zealand.

NZ take the lead in Bengaluru

Tom Latham & Co. then gave a strong response to India's first innings score, managing to take the lead within a session to further dent Rohit Sharma's hopes of a comeback.

New Zealand reached 82 for 1 by tea on Day 2 with a lead of 36 runs over India. Devon Conway was not out on 61 with Will Young at the other end batting on 5. Latham was the only batter to be dismissed for 15 by Kuldeep Yadav before the final session.