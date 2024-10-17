IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: 'From 36 To 46, What An Upgrade' Fans Roast Team India For Registering Lowest Total At Home In Tests, 3rd Overall

Image: X

Team India suffered amajor embarrassment on Thursday at Chinnaswamy stadium after registering their lowest total at home in a test match. The home team were bowled out for just 46 runs. Matt Henry finished with figures of 5/15, while William O’Rourke finished dth winnings with figures of 4/22. Fans have taken to social media to express their anger on team's batting performance

Here's what the fans had to say

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team India suffer batting collapse against new Zealand

After the Day 1 was washed pout rain, the Day 2 of the 1st test brought smiles on faces of fans who had come to stadium to watch the match. However the joy turned into nightmare as Team India suffered batting collapse. Rohit Sharma's team were bowled out for partly 46 runs in their first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat first in overcast condition.

The decision proved fatal as India got off to a horrific start as they kept on losing wickets regularly. Rohit scored 2 runs, while Virat Kohli , Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul failed to open the account.

Only Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) were the two batters who scored in double digits. William O'Rourke and Matt Henry produced top bowling performance sharing 9 wickets between them. At the time of writing New Zealand openers Devon Conway and skipper Tom Latham had given a comfortable start to the team.