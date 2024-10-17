 IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand

Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Chennai Test between India and New Zealand. Day 2 will be live from Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as both teams looking to gain the upper hand.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Updates

8:50 AM: Kuldeep has been picked as the third spinner, while Sarfaraz Khan comes in place of Shubman Gill. Here's the playing 11 of both the teams

8:45 AM: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand.

8:35 AM: Here's the revised session timings for Day 2

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: Rainy Clouds Hover Over Dream City; Air Quality Deteriorates
Mumbai Weather Update: Rainy Clouds Hover Over Dream City; Air Quality Deteriorates
Google & Amazon Join Microsoft As Tech Giants Focus On Nuclear Energy To Power Their AI Ambitions
Google & Amazon Join Microsoft As Tech Giants Focus On Nuclear Energy To Power Their AI Ambitions
BSNL, Viasat Claim Successful Trial Of Direct-To-Device Satellite Services For First Time In India
BSNL, Viasat Claim Successful Trial Of Direct-To-Device Satellite Services For First Time In India
IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand
IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand

1st session - 9:15am-11:30am

2nd session - 12:10pm-2:25pm

3rd session - 2:45pm-4:45pm

8:30 AM: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Day 1 of the match was washed out by rain but it looks like action will resume on Day 2 as covers are off the ground despite overcast condition

Preview

On day 1 of the India vs. New Zealand match, no play occurred after rain washed out the first two sessions. The stop-start nature meant that there was just not enough time to get the match underway. However, Day 2 promises a start to the game with the covers off. Fans and players will hold out hope that some cricket can be played on day two, and that not too many more overs are lost to rain right at the beginning of the series.

India entered this series to produce 3-0 result which would be enough to seal their spot in the finals. However, if this match results in a draw after losing some days, India will have their task cut out with the need to produce results in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Elect To Bat Against New Zealand

'The Absolute Number One': Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers For Making It To ICC Hall Of Fame

'The Absolute Number One': Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers For Making It To ICC Hall Of Fame

'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better...

'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better...

Ex-India Spinner Neetu David Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame Along With AB de Villiers & Alastair...

Ex-India Spinner Neetu David Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame Along With AB de Villiers & Alastair...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off After Persistent Rain Washes Away Two...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off After Persistent Rain Washes Away Two...