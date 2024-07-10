'He Will Give Wings To The Aspirations Of 1.5 Billion Indians': Indian Cricket Fraternity Reacts To Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Team India Head Coach

Gautam Gambhir | Credits: FPJ/Xavier Rebello

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been officially appointed as the new Team India head coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. Gambhir succeeded his ex-India teammate Rahul Dravid, whose stint as a head coach came to an end after guiding the Team India to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the final last month

Gambhir was a front-runner to take up the head coach role given his experience in mentoring Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his mentorship, KKR clinched the third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in the last season.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and confirmed the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the next head coach of Team India, stating that Gambhir is an 'ideal person' to steer Indian cricket team given the changing landscape of modern-day cricket.

It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his… pic.twitter.com/bvXyP47kqJ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 9, 2024

Gautam Gambhir gave his first reaction to his appointment as the head coach, stating that he felt honoured to return to be back to Team India in a different capacity and added that he will ensure all the dreams of the Men in Blue come true.

"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!" Gambhir said.

India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians… pic.twitter.com/N5YyyrhXAI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 9, 2024

Following the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, the Indian cricket fraternity gave their reactions to the news. Former and current Indian cricketers, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Anil Kumble and well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle lauded the BCCI's decision to appoint Gambhir as the Team India head coach, believing that he is the right person to lead the forward with the deep understanding of the game.

Here's how Indian cricket fraternity reacted

The Indian cricket team will dominate worldwide with @GautamGambhir at the helm as Coach , he will give wings to the aspirations of 1.5 billion Indians - great choice … judicious decision — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 9, 2024

A new era starts in Indian cricket with Gautam Gambhir as head coach. I remember that in his KKR days, Gautam used to rate Rohit Sharma above all other batters, so there's already a huge amount of trust and mutual respect in that relationship.

And Gautam is wonderful with… pic.twitter.com/WWTHVGefTi — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 10, 2024

Heartiest congratulations @GautamGambhir on your appointment as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team. I am confident that your vast experience and talent will further strengthen the Team and they will reach new heights under your able guidance. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 10, 2024

Congratulations Gauti bhaiya on becoming India's head coach

Love the GG mentality we'll miss you at KKR 🇮🇳🩵 https://t.co/zmDeGytkkJ — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) July 9, 2024

A big congratulations to you @GautamGambhir Bhai on becoming the Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team. May your tenure be filled with victories and memorable moments🤗 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 10, 2024

Congratulations @GautamGambhir for your new innings as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team. I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy pic.twitter.com/9gVruBZPC4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 9, 2024

The most open secret in Indian cricket has finally been revealed. Having known Gautam Gambhir for over 20 years, I am confident he will do a fine job. He can be direct, even blunt, but his heart is in the right place and he cares deeply for Indian cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2024

Few have seen the road from playing for India to coaching India. Yours has been a journey that I've had the privilege of seeing up close - all the hard yards that you've had to cross. So well deserved @GautamGambhir 👏



Make us proud, once again 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fVc2AJQN7n — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 9, 2024