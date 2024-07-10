'He Will Give Wings To The Aspirations Of 1.5 Billion Indians': Indian Cricket Fraternity Reacts To Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Team India Head Coach

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been officially appointed as the new Team India head coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. Gambhir succeeded his ex-India teammate Rahul Dravid, whose stint as a head coach came to an end after guiding the Team India to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the final last month
Gambhir was a front-runner to take up the head coach role given his experience in mentoring Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his mentorship, KKR clinched the third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in the last season.
The BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and confirmed the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the next head coach of Team India, stating that Gambhir is an 'ideal person' to steer Indian cricket team given the changing landscape of modern-day cricket.
Gautam Gambhir gave his first reaction to his appointment as the head coach, stating that he felt honoured to return to be back to Team India in a different capacity and added that he will ensure all the dreams of the Men in Blue come true.
"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!" Gambhir said.
Following the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, the Indian cricket fraternity gave their reactions to the news. Former and current Indian cricketers, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Anil Kumble and well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle lauded the BCCI's decision to appoint Gambhir as the Team India head coach, believing that he is the right person to lead the forward with the deep understanding of the game.
