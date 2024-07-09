Gautam Gambhir Named Team India Head Coach: How GG Was Selected And Who Said What From BCCI After His Appointment?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former opener and 2011 ODI World Cup champion Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the senior men's team. This announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah via a social media post on Tuesday. Gambhir, the leading contender for the position, steps into the role following Rahul Dravid.

Selection Process

Gambhir's selection was made based on the recommendations of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which includes Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik.

Gambhir's Credentials

A key figure in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, Gambhir has recently been serving as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He competed for the head coach position alongside another former Indian opener, WV Raman.

IPL Success

Gambhir's leadership in the IPL has been noteworthy. He recently guided KKR to their third championship in 2024, adding to his impressive record as a captain who led KKR to titles in 2012 and 2014. His strategic acumen and leadership qualities were highly praised during his tenure.

Prior Roles

Before his stint with KKR, Gambhir served as the Team Mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants, showcasing his ability to mentor and guide teams to success. His experience as a former Member of Parliament from Delhi also speaks to his leadership and commitment.

Gambhir’s appointment marks a new chapter for Indian cricket, with high expectations for his tenure as head coach.

BCCI Officials On Gambhir's New Appointment:

Roger Binny, President, BCCI said: “The Board would like to thank former Head Coach, Mr Rahul Dravid for his brilliant run with the team. Team India now embarks on a journey under a new coach – Mr Gautam Gambhir. His appointment as Head Coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket. His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud.”

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “We thank Mr Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their service and stellar effort in their tenure with Team India. The team enjoyed remarkable success across formats and being crowned champions at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2024 is a moment that the nation will cherish for a long time. The baton now passes on to Mr Gautam Gambhir who will don the role of Head Coach from the forthcoming series in Sri Lanka.”

“Gambhir has been a fierce competitor and a brilliant strategist. We believe he will bring the same tenacity and leadership to his role as Head Coach. His transition to the role of Head Coach is a natural progression, and I believe he will bring out the best in our players.”

“I am confident that he will inspire and lead the team to new heights. His vision for the future of Indian cricket aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are excited about the journey ahead. Congratulations to him and best of luck for this new journey.”

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-president, said: “Heartiest congratulations to Gautam Gambhir on being appointed as the Head Coach of Team India. His illustrious career and profound cricketing insights make him a perfect fit for this role. We are excited about the positive impact he will bring to Indian cricket. Best wishes for a successful tenure.”

Ashish Shelar, BCCI Treasurer, said: “Congratulations to Gautam Gambhir on his appointment as the Head Coach. He has proven credentials as a champion player and he brings a winning mentality to the dressing room. His leadership and mentorship qualities on and off the field has been inspiring. I am confident that he will shine bright in this new role which will bring out the best in our team.”

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of Team India. His vast experience and strategic knowhow will be invaluable in nurturing and guiding our players to greater success. The BCCI looks forward to an exciting and successful journey with Team India ahead.”

Gautam Gambhir, Head Coach, Team India said: “It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India.

"I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role. Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket – Mr VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments.”