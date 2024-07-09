 'Welcome GG, Now Time To Sack Virat Kohli': Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Gautam Gambhir Appointed Team India Coach
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Welcome GG, Now Time To Sack Virat Kohli': Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Gautam Gambhir Appointed Team India Coach

'Welcome GG, Now Time To Sack Virat Kohli': Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Gautam Gambhir Appointed Team India Coach

A user even felt that Gautam Gambhir might sack senior player Virat Kohli after coming into the Indian team due to his heated exchanges with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend on field in past IPL seasons.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

The Indian cricket fraternity is buzzing again with the new of Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the new head coach of the men's team. The former BJP MP will take over the high-profile job from Rahul Dravid in all three formats for Team India.

This will be Gambhir's first-ever stint as a head coach of a cricket team after mentoring Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Gambhir's first assignment will start in Sri Lanka where India will play a series 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from July 27.

Fans welcome GG

Indian cricket fans immediately took to social media to react to Gambhir's appointment. A user even felt that Gambhir might sack Virat Kohli after coming into the Indian team due to his heated exchanges with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend on field in past IPL seasons.

Notably, Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20Is after winning the World Cup on June 29.

Gambhir was a serial winner for Team India when he played and continued to lift trophies even after retirement. He was the top-scorer in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup finals, both of which India won by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

He then mentored LSG to the IPL final in their maiden season in IPL 2021 before guiding KKR to the title triumph this year. It was his third IPL trophy with the Knight Riders, but first as a support staff member.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Welcome GG, Now Time To Sack Virat Kohli': Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Gautam Gambhir...

'Welcome GG, Now Time To Sack Virat Kohli': Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Gautam Gambhir...

Gautam Gambhir Named Team India Head Coach: How GG Was Selected And Who Said What From BCCI After...

Gautam Gambhir Named Team India Head Coach: How GG Was Selected And Who Said What From BCCI After...

'Honoured To Be Back, Wearing A Different Hat': Gautam Gambhir REACTS After Becoming Team India Head...

'Honoured To Be Back, Wearing A Different Hat': Gautam Gambhir REACTS After Becoming Team India Head...

Gautam Gambhir Officially Appointed Team India Head Coach; First Assignment In Sri Lanka From July...

Gautam Gambhir Officially Appointed Team India Head Coach; First Assignment In Sri Lanka From July...

VIDEO: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Mohammed Siraj, Promises Residential Plot & Govt Job To T20...

VIDEO: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Mohammed Siraj, Promises Residential Plot & Govt Job To T20...