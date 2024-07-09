'Honoured To Be Back, Wearing A Different Hat': Gautam Gambhir REACTS After Becoming Team India Head Coach

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday became the new head coach of the men's cricket team, replacing Rahul Dravid. Gambhir will start his new role later this month when the Indian team tours Sri Lanka for two white-ball series.

Gambhir will take over from Dravid, who ended his extended tenure with the Men in Blue after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 last month in Barbados. This will be Gambhir's first-ever stint as a coach after mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Serial winner GG

Under his guidance, LSG reached the final in their maiden IPL season while KKR lifted their third title this year. It was also Gambhir's third IPL trophy with the Kolkata-based franchise after he lifted the title twice as captain in 2012, 2014.

Gambhir was also a serial trophy winner during his international career, having won 2 World Cups (T20 in 2007, ODI in 2011) wearing the blue India jersey.

Gambhir's first reaction

"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!" Gambhir tweeted after BCCI secretar Jay Shah made the big announcement.

Many thanks for your extremely kind words and constant support @JayShah bhai. Elated to be a part of this journey! The entire team together will strive for excellence and newer heights.

Jay Shah thanks Rahul Dravid

Shah also thanked Dravid for his contributions as the head coach of Team India. "I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions!," Shah wrote on 'X'.

"His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership has instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy he leaves behind.

"The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other’s success," Shah tweeted.