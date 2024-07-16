'He Was Disappointed': Amit Mishra On LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul In IPL 2024

Amit Mishra | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian leggie Amit Mishra feels Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka getting angry at KL Rahul following the IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad was inevitable. The 41-year-old felt the Super Giants completely surrendered against the SunRisers and that losing back-to-back matches made Goenka lose his cool.

With the SunRisers razing the target of 165 inside 10 overs without losing a wicket, Goenka was seen speaking in an animated manner to KL Rahul. Goenka, thereby, drew plenty of flak for disrespecting the captain. The Super Giants eventually failed to reach the playoffs.

> Sanjiv Goenka 🤡



Gautam Gambhir left the LSG team as there was a lot of owner's interference in the team. Gambhir wanted to mentor a team where he could take his own decisions.



"All these scenes prove the written words above to be true"#LSGvsSRH #LSGvSRH #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/SDdrw1YCun — Swapnil Vats (@iamswapnilvats) May 8, 2024

Speaking to YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his show, Mishra said LSG's bowling performance seemed more like they were doing so during practice session and that the owner was bound to get angry due to the amount of money invested.

"He (Goenka) was disappointed. We lost two back-to-back matches very badly. Against KKR, we lost by some 90-100 runs and against SRH, the match was finished within 10 overs. It felt like we were bowling them during a net practice session. If I am so angry about it, will someone who has actually put money into the team not feel angry? It looked like you have completely surrendered."

"I am sure LSG will look for a better captain" - Amit Mishra

Mishra also opined that the franchise will look to replace KL Rahul as captain the next year.

"It does not matter if he is in the Indian team or not. But a person who has the right mentality for T20s should be the captain. Someone who plays for the team should be captain. I am sure LSG will look for a better captain."