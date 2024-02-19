'He Should Do What He Feels Is Right': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Backs R Ashwin For Withdrawing From Rajkot Test Due To Family Medical Emergency

Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin | Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma backed his teammate and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to pull out of the third Test against England due to family medical emergency.

Ahead of Day 3, Ashwin had to leave the team effective immediately and flew back to his home in Chennai to attend to his ailing mother, who was reportedly hospitalized after falling sick.

However, the seasoned cricketer rejoined the team and picked a wicket in India's 434-run win over England on Day 4 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

'Family comes first' - Rohit Sharma

Speaking at post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma said that Ashwin made the right decision by pulling out of the third Test to be with his family. He also lauded the spinner for returning and contributing to the team's record-breaking victory on Day 4.

"When you lose your most experienced bowler, especially in the middle of the Test match, it's not easy. But everything aside, family comes first." India skipper told reporters in Rajkot.

"When we heard the news, there was no second thought in our mind that he should do what he feels is right. He wanted to be with the family, which is an absolutely right thing to do and good on him to actually make a way and come here and be part of the team on this day as well.” Rohit Sharma added.

Ravichandran Ashwin registered the figures of 1/19 with an economy rate of 3.16 in six overs. In the Rajkot Test, the veteran off-spinner completed 500 Test wickets, becoming just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble and the ninth overall to achieve this historic feat.

Ashwin is currently the ninth leading wicket-taker in Tests, scalping 501 wickets, including 34 fifers and 24 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.93 and with an economy rate of 2.79 in 98 matches.