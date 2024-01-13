'He Raped Me Twice, Hit Me Badly': 20-Yr-Old Victim Recalls Traumatic Night After Sandeep Lamichchane's Jail Sentence

The 20-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichchane, recently recalled the traumatic night of the crime when the cricketer took her to a deserted motel he sexually assaulted her.

Sandeep Lamichchane has been sentenced to 8 years in jail by a Kathmandu court after finding him guilty in the 2022 case. Last month, the Court had convicted Sandeep of raping the girl by taking advantage of her financial condition.

Lamichchane punished and fined

The 23-year-old has been fined Rs 3,00,000 and ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 to the victim, who described in detail about how she was raped by Sandeep after he took her to the outskirts of Nepal's capital city to rape her.

But the girl insisted on going back to her hostel which made Sandeep very angry and he started "humiliating" her by saying that he had brought a person like her to a motel that she could never afford.

Details of the crime

"We reached the hotel [in Tilganga], and I checked into the room. The AC in the room wasn't working, so he suggested I move into another room ... I told him I will stay in that room even if the AC was not working, and that he should go to the other room. He said he would leave after a while.

"I soon began dozing off on a chair while he was sitting on the bed," the victim told The Quint. She went on to add that Sandeep began forcing himself on her when she had dozed off.

Raped & assaulted on the same night

"He raped me twice that night. My hair was waist-long. He pulled my hair and made me do things I wasn't comfortable with. Unable to stop what was happening to me, I began to cry.

"He hit me badly, asking me to submit to him. A few days later, when the shock had started wearing off, the first thing I did was cut my hair," the victim said.

Cricketer to appeal jail sentence in higher court

Sandeep was arrested for raping the girl in September 2022 but released on bail last year in January. He claimed innocence before his arrest and called the allegations a "conspiracy".

Sandeep's lawyer Saroj Ghimire has vowed to "appeal the decision in a higher court" after his prison sentence was announced by the Kathmandu District Court last week.