‘Virender Sehwag Knew This Before Anyone Else’: Nawab Of Najafgarh Responds To X User On Renaming India To Bharat

Mumbai: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's old tweet is doing rounds on social media after the debate of India to be called as Bharat is gaining momentum in the country. Virender Sehwag shared the tweet on Saturday (September 2) during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match. He referred the match as BHA vs PAK match instead of IND vs PAK.

Former Indian cricketer and opener batsman Virender Sehwag to a tweet from X user on his social media account and said that he has always believed that the name should instil pride in everyone. He said that all of us are Bharatiyas and India is a name given by the British. Virender Sehwag also urged The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change the name on the jerseys of Indian cricketers to Bharat.

Virender Sehwag shared on social media saying "I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas, India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the BCCI and Jay Shah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest."

Holland to Netherlands

Virender Sehwag also gave a few examples of countries returning to the names that they were referred to as before. He said that during the World Cup held in 1996 Netherlands played as Holland and in 2003 it continued to play as Netherlands. He said "In the 1996 World Cup ,Netherlands came to play in the World cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003 when we met them, they were the Netherlands & continue to be so. Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar. And many others have gone back to their original name."

Rashtrapati Bhawan invite

Earlier, Rashtrapati Bhawan or President House sent out invites to the G20 delegates for a dinner on September 9. The invitation showed that the dinner invite is in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of usual 'President of India'.

