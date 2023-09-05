 'REPUBLIC OF BHARAT...': Assam CM Himanta Sarma's Post Amidst Reports Of Renaming India
"REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL," posted the Assam CM on X.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |

New Delhi: Amid speculations and talks that the government is mulling to have Bharat as the official name of India and that a bill to the effect could be introduced in the Parliament during the special session called from September 18-22, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's post on X became a topic of discussion and debate. "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL," posted the Assam CM on X even as political reactions on the issue has been running thick and strong on the issue from Tuesday morning (September 5).

The post by Himanta Biswa Sarma also set off speculations as debate and political reactions on reports that the goverment could bring a bill to rename India as Bharat made headlines on Tuesday (September 5) morning.

Read Assam CM's post on X below.

Congress takes on government

The Congress on Tuesday (September 5) hit out at the government and said that the Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of "President of Bharat" instead of the usual 'President of India'.

"So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault," said Jairam Ramesh in his post on X.

He further hit out at Modi government and posted on X, "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!"

