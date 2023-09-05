 Resolution To Rename India As Bharat In Parl Session? Rashtrapati Bhawan's G20 Dinner Invite Shows 'President of Bharat'
In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'."

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India saying now even this Union of States is under assault.

The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the slavery mentality and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing Amrit Kaal, is reportedly planning to remove the word India from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

The sources said that at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'."

"Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States'. But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault," the Congress communication in-charge said.

