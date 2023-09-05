Resolution To Rename India As Bharat In Parl Session? Rashtrapati Bhawan's G20 Dinner Invite Shows 'President of Bharat' |

Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India saying now even this Union of States is under assault.

The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the slavery mentality and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing Amrit Kaal, is reportedly planning to remove the word India from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

Govt To Rename India As Bharat

The sources said that at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present Bills related to the 'India' word omission proposal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jairam Ramesh Slams Centre Over G20 Invite

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States'. But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault," the Congress communication in-charge said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)