'Close Friend Of Multiple Fugitives Can’t..': Congress On Lalit Modi, Moin Qureshi At Harish Salve's Wedding

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday (September 5) came down heavily on Modi government and tried to corner Centre over presence of former controversial IPL chairperson Lalit Modi and meat exporter Moin Qureshi (who is under ED radar) at senior advocate Harish Salve's wedding in London on Sunday (September 3). Congress spokesperson and chairperson social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate, took to X and posted a stinging criticism of the ace lawyer for hobnobbing with Lalit Modi and Moin Qureshi. "A close friend of multiple fugitives running from the law of our land can’t possibly be driving the fate of our democracy. Stop making a mockery of this country," she said in her post on X.

"It is an absolute outrage that a person who has just been appointed by the govt in a legally, electorally and constitutionally sensitive and critical position that will advise/decide Indian democracy and its future is at his very private wedding nuptials seen dining with and is being toasted by alleged fugitives from Indian law - Lalit Modi and Moin Qureshi," posted Shrinate on X.

Who is Lalit Modi?

Lalit Modi is a businessman, best known for his earlier role as world's biggest cricket league- Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner- when the tournament was inaugurated in 2008. However, his name cropped up in cases of financial mismanagement and he is a fugitive.

Who is Moin Qureshi?

Meat exporter and tycoon Moin Qureshi from Kanpur has been under IT scanner since 2011 and has been a controversial figure.

Which committee has Harish Salve been included?

The government recently announced an eight-member high-level committee, headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind to "make recommendations and examine holding simultaneous elections" under the 'One Nation, One Election'. The committee has Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ex-Chairman of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, Ex-secy general of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap, Senior advocate Harish Salve, Former CVC Sanjay Kothari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (who has opted out).

