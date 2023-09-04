Video: India's Former Solicitor General Harish Salve Ties Knot For The 3rd Time At 68

India's Former Solicitor General Harish Salve Ties Knot For The 3rd Time In London |

Senior Advocate and India's former Solicitor General Harish Salve, known for his formidable legal expertise, recently tied the knot for the third time at the age of 68 in London on Sunday. This marks another chapter in the life of the renowned legal luminary who has played pivotal roles in various high-profile cases, notably representing the Government of India in international forums.

Salve was married to a British woman, named Trina. Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi, who fled to London, Nita Ambani and steel businessman Lakshmi Mittal also reportedly attended Harish Salve's third marriage.

Salve's Past Marriage

Harish Salve's first wife's name was Meenakshi, from whom he separated in the year 2020. A few months after separating from 38-year-old Meenakshi, he married Caroline. In the year 2020, Harish Salve married for the second time, starting a life with 56-year-old British artist Caroline.

While marrying Caroline, Salve was reportedly going through bad times. Hence, the intimate affair was attended by a mere 15 family members in a church in London. Notably, before marrying Caroline, Harish Salve had converted to Christianity. This conversion occurred two years prior to their wedding.

Early Life and Legal Career

Harish Salve, a Marathi by ethnicity, hails from a family where his father, NKP Salve, was a chartered accountant and his mother, Ambriti Salve, was a doctor. His early upbringing in this intellectually stimulating environment likely contributed to his success. Early in his career, Salve had the privilege of working alongside former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, sharpening his legal skills.

Salve's legal career has been illustrious, with numerous high-profile cases under his belt. He has represented the Government of India in various significant cases, including those heard at the International Court. His expertise extends to various areas of law, including constitutional matters. When Salve presents arguments in court, judges listen attentively, recognising his command of the law.

Notable Cases

Some of the most noteworthy cases handled by Harish Salve include the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case, disputes involving business magnates like Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry and Salman Khan's infamous hit-and-run case. His involvement in the Vodafone tax controversy also garnered widespread attention.

