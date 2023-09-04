Inside Pictures Of Harish Salve's London Marriage; Lalit Modi, Nita Ambani In Attendance

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Senior Advocate and India's former Solicitor General Harish Salve, known for his formidable legal expertise, recently tied the knot for the third time at the age of 68 in London on Sunday. Here are pictures from the function.
This marks another chapter in the life of the renowned legal luminary who has played pivotal roles in various high-profile cases, notably representing the Government of India in international forums.
Salve married a British woman, named Trina. Harish Salve, a Marathi by ethnicity, hails from a family where his father, NKP Salve, was a chartered accountant and his mother, Ambriti Salve, was a doctor.
His early upbringing in this intellectually stimulating environment likely contributed to his success. Early in his career, Salve had the privilege of working alongside former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, sharpening his legal skills.
Salve's legal career has been illustrious, with numerous high-profile cases under his belt. He has represented the Government of India in various significant cases, including those heard at the International Court.
His expertise extends to various areas of law, including constitutional matters. When Salve presents arguments in court, judges listen attentively, recognising his command of the law.
Some of the most noteworthy cases handled by Harish Salve include the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case, disputes involving business magnates like Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry and Salman Khan's infamous hit-and-run case.
Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi, who fled to London, Nita Ambani and steel businessman Lakshmi Mittal also reportedly attended Harish Salve's third marriage.
His involvement in the Vodafone tax controversy also garnered widespread attention.
