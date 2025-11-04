'He Is A Scamster...': Netizens Slam Kiren Rijiju For Congratulating Mohammad Azharuddin On Becoming Minister In Telangana Cabinet

Image: Kiren Rijiju X

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was criticised by fans on social media for congratulating Mohammad Azharuddin for becoming a minister in the Telangana cabinet. Rijiju shared a video clip of him playing cricket with ex-India skipper with a message which said, "Congratulations to @azharflickji on becoming the Minister in Telangana State. My best wishes to him for his new innings.

Netizens react to Kiren Rijiju's X post

Mohammed Azharuddin enters Telangana cabinet

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in Hyderabad on Friday. His induction is widely seen as a strategic political move by the ruling Congress ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll slated for November 11.

Azharuddin’s entry comes amid objections from the BJP, which accused the government of violating the Model Code of Conduct. He is now the only minority representative in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet. With his inclusion, the cabinet's strength has risen.

Azharuddin’s entry into the state ministry is being viewed as a major political development for the Congress, particularly with the party gearing up for a challenging contest in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

However, Azharuddin dismissed speculation that his appointment was politically timed with the bypoll. “I am happy. I thank my party's high command, the public and my supporters. This (becoming a minister) has nothing to do with the Jubilee by-election. These are two separate matters and should not be linked,” he said after taking oath.