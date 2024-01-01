 'He Has Shown Courage': Australia PM Anthony Albanese Hails Usman Khawaja For 'Standing Up For Human Values'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He Has Shown Courage': Australia PM Anthony Albanese Hails Usman Khawaja For 'Standing Up For Human Values'

'He Has Shown Courage': Australia PM Anthony Albanese Hails Usman Khawaja For 'Standing Up For Human Values'

Australia PM Anthony Albanese has heaped praise on Usman Khawaja for standing up for human values amid his on-field gestures for Palestine

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Anthony Albanese praises Usman Khawaja. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised opening batter Usman Khawaja's courage in showing solidarity with Palestine victims amid the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, indicating his bravado to stand up for human values. Albanese also heaped praise on his teammates for backing the veteran batter to the hilt even as he continues to polarise opinions among the fans.

Khawaja has been quite vocal about his stand regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza strip. He wished to wear shoes containing slogans of 'All Lives are equal' and 'Freedom is a human right' ahead of the 1st Test in Perth before the ICC prohibited. The 36-year-old wore a black armband instead, prompting the ICC to reprimand him.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test at MCG, Khawaja planned to wear shoes with black dove and olive, but the apex body of the sport rejected that too. Nevertheless, Albanese didn't hold back from congratulating the veteran cricketer for standing up for human values. As quoted by Yahoo Sport, he stated:

"I'd like to congratulate (Khawaja) for the courage he has shown standing up for human values. He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing. When Ussie and Dave go out, it will be a very special moment, when you walk on to the SCG."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nathan Lyon Picks 2 Team India Legends Among Great Players He Has Played Against; Watch Video

Nathan Lyon Picks 2 Team India Legends Among Great Players He Has Played Against; Watch Video

'Lack Of Respect For NZ': Steve Waugh Slams South Africa For Not Sending 'Full-Strength Side' For...

'Lack Of Respect For NZ': Steve Waugh Slams South Africa For Not Sending 'Full-Strength Side' For...

'Time To Bid Adieu LSG': Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya Parts Ways With Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of...

'Time To Bid Adieu LSG': Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya Parts Ways With Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of...

Olympics To T20 World Cup: Major Sporting Events To Look Forward To In 2024

Olympics To T20 World Cup: Major Sporting Events To Look Forward To In 2024

'He Can Go Out On A High': Glenn McGrath Wants David Warner To Be Positive In His Final Test At...

'He Can Go Out On A High': Glenn McGrath Wants David Warner To Be Positive In His Final Test At...