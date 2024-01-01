'He Has Shown Courage': Australia PM Anthony Albanese Hails Usman Khawaja For 'Standing Up For Human Values'

Anthony Albanese praises Usman Khawaja. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised opening batter Usman Khawaja's courage in showing solidarity with Palestine victims amid the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, indicating his bravado to stand up for human values. Albanese also heaped praise on his teammates for backing the veteran batter to the hilt even as he continues to polarise opinions among the fans.

Khawaja has been quite vocal about his stand regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza strip. He wished to wear shoes containing slogans of 'All Lives are equal' and 'Freedom is a human right' ahead of the 1st Test in Perth before the ICC prohibited. The 36-year-old wore a black armband instead, prompting the ICC to reprimand him.

All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test at MCG, Khawaja planned to wear shoes with black dove and olive, but the apex body of the sport rejected that too. Nevertheless, Albanese didn't hold back from congratulating the veteran cricketer for standing up for human values. As quoted by Yahoo Sport, he stated:

"I'd like to congratulate (Khawaja) for the courage he has shown standing up for human values. He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing. When Ussie and Dave go out, it will be a very special moment, when you walk on to the SCG."