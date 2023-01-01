e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He harassed me physically, mentally': Female coach who alleged sexual harassment by Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh meets Home Minister

Former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh said that the allegations have been levelled against him to spoil his image.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Female coach, who accused Haryana Sports Minister of sexual harassment, met the Home Minister on Sunday and demanded a probe against the former hockey India captain.

After meeting Anil Vij, the coach told ANI: "He harassed me physically & mentally. At first, I tried to avoid him but he continued to harass me. I'm hopeful that action will be taken."

Meanwhile, hours after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against him, Sandeep Singh on Sunday said that he has handed over the responsibility of the Sports department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar until the report of the investigation is out.

False allegations

Singh further said that the allegations have been levelled against him to spoil his image.

"There is an attempt to mar my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports Department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," said Singh.

The Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against the Haryana Sports Minister following a complaint by a female coach accusing him of sexual harassment.

A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and begun an investigation into the matter.

